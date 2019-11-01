Arsenal boss Unai Emery confirmed the decision in his press conference on Friday.

The Spaniard said: "He is training. He didn’t play in Liverpool for me he is continuing, above all [we are] focusing on tomorrow.

Video - Emery hints Mesut Ozil could feature against Wolves 00:57

"The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka’s issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him.

" He said sorry, he gave the apology to the supporters and to everybody. Now is the focus on the match. "

The captain's exclusion comes just a day after the Swiss international broke his silence on Instagram to respond to the club's supporters after he appeared to shout "f*** off" towards the crowd when he was substituted in the north London club's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

EMERY ON ARSENAL CAPTAINCY

Emery confirms a decision will be made early next week over whether or not Xhaka will remain Arsenal captain.

He said: "We were waiting on Monday and Tuesday (to sort out the captaincy).

"Now we need to be focused 100 per cent only on the match. We are going to do the training today but at the moment it is not in my mind.

"I want to speak about the players who are going to play."

XHAKA TRANSCRIPT IN FULL

Video - Emery: Xhaka’s reaction was wrong 00:40

He wrote: "The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply,

"I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch.

"My feeling of not being understood by the fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.

"People have said things like "We will break your legs", "Kill your wife" and "Wish that your daughter gets cancer".

"That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

"In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy.

"That has not been my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

"My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place.

"Let's move forward positively together."