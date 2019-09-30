With striking options Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial out injured and Paul Pogba questionable after struggling with an ankle injury last week, Greenwood, who will be able to vote and buy alcohol from tomorrow, is set to lead the line for the first time in the league this season.

The England Under-21 international's finishing ability has been lauded by former United poachers, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andrew Cole, and he showed his wares netting the Red Devils' only goals in the Europa League against Astana and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

The centre of Arsenal's defence is certainly not the step up from these clubs it once was but represents the biggest test for the youngster so far as he looks to break his Premier League duck.

Unai Emery saw his backline fortified by the return to fitness of summer signing Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin - although the Gunners boss suggested the latter may still not be able to last 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

Where for nearly a decade in the 1990s and 2000s, these clubs shared the title this clash will be a form guide on whether one or both will miss out on Champions League football, as was the case this year.

"We should be in and around the places behind [the top two]," Solskjaer said.

"Chelsea are going through a similar period of rebuilding. There's Arsenal, Tottenham, us, you've got Leicester.

"There are loads of teams wanting those positions and that's where we'll be, in and around."

Victory for Arsenal would lift them to fourth and open up a six-point gap with United, who will move above the Gunners on goal difference if they prevail.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Pereira, Lingard, James; Greenwood.

Arsenal (4-1-2-1-2): Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Tierney; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira; Cebellos; Aubameyang, Pepe.