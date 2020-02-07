The six-time European golden boot winner criticised his club's sporting director Eric Abidal for accusing the Barcelona players of not giving their all for former coach Ernesto Valverde and there have been suggestions that Messi will activate the clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Nou Camp for free in the summer, with City his chosen destination.

Guardiola and Messi were together for a golden four seasons at Barcelona, where the club won two Champions Leagues and three la Liga titles, establishing themselves as the best coach and player in the world respectively.

Prior to Guardiola taking over as coach, Messi had scored 42 in 110 matches for the Azulgrana, but he went on to score 211 in 219 games under the former Barcelona captain, as well as collecting four straight Ballon d'Or awards.

Although the bond between the pair remains, Guardiola does not want the Argentinean superstar to ever leave the only club he has represented.

“He’s a player from Barcelona he will stay there, that is my wish, stay in Barcelona, I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs," Guardiola said.

“I think he’s going to finish his career there.”