I'm no diver, insists Kane after penalty controversy
Harry Kane has launched a staunch defence of himself after claims he dived to try to win a penalty at the end of Totenham's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
The Spurs and England striker went down under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos inside the box towards the end of a pulsating game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal players surrounded Kane and accused him of going down too easily while match official Martin Atkinson ignored his pleas for a penalty as the game ended in a draw.
The 26-year-old insists he should have been awarded a second Spurs penalty, after he had fired his side 2-0 ahead from the spot in the first half following Christian Eriksen's opener.
Kane told Sky Sports News: "I think so. I think it was that stage of the game where he makes a tired tackle.
" I think if I'm on the halfway line then I get it. When you're in the box, it's kind of 50-50."
"The ref probably thinks I'm looking for it but all I'm trying to do is shield the ball. It is what it is - it could be given in some games but it wasn't today. You move on."
The Gunners battled to earn a point through Alexandre Lacazette halving the deficit just before half time, before a second-half strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.