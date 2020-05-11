Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) and Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (R) leave the pitch at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has picked out forward Marcus Rashford when asked to name his most talented team-mate.

Maguire, the world's most expensive defender, played alongside the 22-year-old at international level prior to making his big-money move to Old Trafford last summer.

The former Leicester City star is impressed with Rashford's performances in training and is tipping him to enjoy a glittering career.

“On the pitch, like I said, he’s amazed me. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with," Maguire told UTD Podcast.

“I’ve always spoken so highly of Marcus when I have been with him in the England squad. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I think he’s going to go on to have an exceptional career.

"I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think he’s going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now.

"He’s the best six-a-side player I’ve played with. Marcus is in my team and I know he’d be banging in goals left, right and centre.”

