Getty Images
Maguire suffers torn hip muscle in another Man Utd injury blow
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt yet another injury blow with the news that central defender Harry Maguire has been ruled out with a torn hip muscle.
Maguire pulled up injured during the team’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup.
- Transfer window LIVE - Man Utd turn to Van de Beek to solve midfield woes?
- Parker: United are 10 players short from challenging again
Solskjaer admitted afterwards that the team were close to making a substitution but Maguire insisted that he would be okay to carry on.
Now The Telegraph report that by playing on Maguire, who missed Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at home to rivals Manchester City, has made the injury worse and he is set for a “sustained spell on the sidelines” according to the report.
The report says it is currently unclear how long Maguire is going to be out for but United are already missing their two more key players in central midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.
United are also short in the centre of their defence with Marcos Rojo reported to be close to leaving the club whilst Axel Tuanzebe is still unavailable.
Eric Bailly is back from injury but has not played since undergoing knee surgery six months ago.
United host Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.