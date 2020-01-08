Maguire pulled up injured during the team’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer admitted afterwards that the team were close to making a substitution but Maguire insisted that he would be okay to carry on.

Now The Telegraph report that by playing on Maguire, who missed Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at home to rivals Manchester City, has made the injury worse and he is set for a “sustained spell on the sidelines” according to the report.

The report says it is currently unclear how long Maguire is going to be out for but United are already missing their two more key players in central midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Video - 'Pride at stake after worst United showing of season' - Solskjaer 00:41

United are also short in the centre of their defence with Marcos Rojo reported to be close to leaving the club whilst Axel Tuanzebe is still unavailable.

Eric Bailly is back from injury but has not played since undergoing knee surgery six months ago.

United host Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.