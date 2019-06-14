Barnes signed his previous contract only 11 months ago, and still had three years left to run, but the club have moved to pin him down in a bid to fend off potential suitors.

He told Leicester's official website: "I’m delighted. For me, the progression that I’ve had at the club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned, it was a no brainer.

" There’s going to be a lot of work going in over pre-season, and I think as a team we’re really strong at the minute, so next year could be a big year for us. "

The 21-year-old joined the Foxes' academy at the age of nine, and was loaned to West Brom at the start of last campaign, but he returned to the King Power Stadium in January after scoring nine goals in 26 appearances for the Baggies.

Barnes made his first Premier League start under former manager Claude Puel, and went on to make 16 top flight appearances last season, scoring once and providing two assists.