Herrera left Old Trafford for the Parc des Princes on a free transfer in the close season following five years in the Premier League.

Though he does not want to trudge up the past he says that he gave up on his time at United after a difference of opinion with the Norwegian manager, who has been in charge since December.

"I do not like looking at the past very much, but there were differences regarding the project and my importance within it," he told Marca.

"I was very happy, I have a lot to thank the club and the fans for it and also Solskjaer. He did a lot for me to stay, but things did not happen, they arrived late, and by then I had already made the decision to play in Paris."

Another United player linked with a move to PSG is David de Gea but Herrera says his new club are already well-stocked with excellent goalkeepers.

"David is my friend, I have a great relationship with him and, of course, he is one of the best in the world, for me top three. But here there are already two great goalkeepers."

Herrera also believes that his new team-mate Kylian Mbappe has all the potential to match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's achievements in the game.

"One of the things that I admire in Messi and Cristiano is continuity, reliability year after year. That is very difficult and they are always decisive.

"Mbappe has everything to make it so, but time will tell if he manages to maintain that regularity."