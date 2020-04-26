Football
Premier League

Exclusive: Lloris - It is a privilege to be coached by Mourinho

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Hugo Lloris has praised his Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, saying it is 'a privilege' to be coached by him.

Speaking on French Eurosport's 'Cali Chez Vous', in an interview with former French rugby player Christian Califano, Lloris was the first guest.

"He's great. He's a character. So of course, through the media, you can have preconceived ideas, but when you get in touch with him on a daily basis, inside a training centre... I think it's a privilege," he said of Mourinho.

Explaining his thoughts, he told Eurosport:

"He's coached so many great teams, so many great players. He's got a lot of experience and a lot of trophies in his cupboard. When you're a player, I think it's a chance to be at his side because there's so much to learn."

Mourinho has been at the centre of controversy during Britain's coronavirus lockdown. He was pictured taking a training session with Tanguy Ndombele which appeared to show he was failing to observe social distancing protocol.

Tottenham are currently in eighth position in the Premier League on 41 points, seven points off fourth placed Chelsea who are in the lowest position still guaranteed Champions League football.

