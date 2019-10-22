The former Manchester United captain lined up against Messi when the Argentinian played on the right hand side of the Barcelona attack on numerous occasions, including the Red Devils' 2-0 2009 Champions League final defeat.

Evra said this was a preferable task than coming up against Milner whose tenacious two-way running drove him to distraction.

"I played against Messi many times in a wide position and I wouldn't say he was easy to mark but I could deal with him," Evra said.

"When he is going more central that is when he is most dangerous.

"But James Milner, only because he frustrated me. I am an attacking defender and he was following me everywhere.

"He kept challenging me and I just got frustrated. Sometimes I was talking to him saying 'Just go and attack, leave me alone.'

"When we played the derby against Manchester City I had him, when he went to Liverpool I had him again.

"So for me the one who frustrated me the most was Milner."