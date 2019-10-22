Reuters
'I'd rather face Milner than Messi' - Evra
Patrice Evra has labelled James Milner as his most difficult opponent, ahead of Lionel Messi.
The former Manchester United captain lined up against Messi when the Argentinian played on the right hand side of the Barcelona attack on numerous occasions, including the Red Devils' 2-0 2009 Champions League final defeat.
Evra said this was a preferable task than coming up against Milner whose tenacious two-way running drove him to distraction.
"I played against Messi many times in a wide position and I wouldn't say he was easy to mark but I could deal with him," Evra said.
"When he is going more central that is when he is most dangerous.
"But James Milner, only because he frustrated me. I am an attacking defender and he was following me everywhere.
"He kept challenging me and I just got frustrated. Sometimes I was talking to him saying 'Just go and attack, leave me alone.'
"When we played the derby against Manchester City I had him, when he went to Liverpool I had him again.
"So for me the one who frustrated me the most was Milner."