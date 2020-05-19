Alex Song says he “didn’t give a f**k” about playing games when he left Arsenal for Barcelona – but instead was drawn by the prospect of becoming a “millionaire”.

The midfielder joined the Gunners as a youngster in 2005 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club before signing for Barca in a £15m deal in 2012.

Although he failed to hold down a regular starting spot during his time at Barca, he has revealed that money was the main motivation behind the move.

“When Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice,” he said on an Instagram Live.

I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca’s sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games. But I didn’t give a f**k – I knew that now I would become a millionaire. I’ll always say that a 20-year-old who drives a Ferrari is a poor man, as at that age he’s not yet achieved anything. But a man of 50 who drives a Bentley is a man to be respected.

Song also spoke about how he saw himself as a “waster” at Arsenal and struggled to save money, particularly after buying the same car as ‘The King’ – Thierry Henry.

“Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four. That was because my salary went up a lot – but also because I came to realise what a waster I was.

“When I first joined them I was getting £15,000 a week. I was a young lad, and I was ecstatic. I wanted to rub shoulders with the big boys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out.

“I would go to training and see Thierry Henry – 'the King' – turn up in an absolute gem of a car. I told myself I wanted the same car at all costs.

“I went to the dealership, signed the papers and arranged to pay for it by standing order – and just like that I had the same car as 'The King'.

“But I swear that I had to hand the car back inside two months. All my money was going on filling it with petrol. I told them, ‘Give me a Toyota – this car’s too much for me’.

“When I next went to training Thierry asked me, ‘Where’s your car, son?’ I told him it’s on a higher level than me. During my entire time at Arsenal I couldn’t even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire.”

