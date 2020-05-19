Football
Premier League

'I didn't give a f**k about playing' - Song says money was motivation behind Barca move

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsenal's Alexandre Song Billong

Image credit: Reuters

ByEurosport
26 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Alex Song says he “didn’t give a f**k” about playing games when he left Arsenal for Barcelona – but instead was drawn by the prospect of becoming a “millionaire”.

The midfielder joined the Gunners as a youngster in 2005 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club before signing for Barca in a £15m deal in 2012.

Premier League

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

23 MINUTES AGO

Although he failed to hold down a regular starting spot during his time at Barca, he has revealed that money was the main motivation behind the move.

“When Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice,” he said on an Instagram Live.

I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca’s sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games. But I didn’t give a f**k – I knew that now I would become a millionaire. I’ll always say that a 20-year-old who drives a Ferrari is a poor man, as at that age he’s not yet achieved anything. But a man of 50 who drives a Bentley is a man to be respected.

Song also spoke about how he saw himself as a “waster” at Arsenal and struggled to save money, particularly after buying the same car as ‘The King’ – Thierry Henry.

“Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four. That was because my salary went up a lot – but also because I came to realise what a waster I was.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29

“When I first joined them I was getting £15,000 a week. I was a young lad, and I was ecstatic. I wanted to rub shoulders with the big boys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out.

“I would go to training and see Thierry Henry – 'the King' – turn up in an absolute gem of a car. I told myself I wanted the same car at all costs.

“I went to the dealership, signed the papers and arranged to pay for it by standing order – and just like that I had the same car as 'The King'.

“But I swear that I had to hand the car back inside two months. All my money was going on filling it with petrol. I told them, ‘Give me a Toyota – this car’s too much for me’.

“When I next went to training Thierry asked me, ‘Where’s your car, son?’ I told him it’s on a higher level than me. During my entire time at Arsenal I couldn’t even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire.”

Football

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

PREMIER LEAGUE SAYS 6 PEOPLE FROM 3 CLUBS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 OUT OF 748 PLAYERS AND STAFF

34 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

20 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

23 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

CAS sets aside three days to hear Man City appeal against UEFA ban

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePochettino free to sign new deal, linked to Newcastle and AC Milan
Next articlePremier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing