The Manchester United striker is suffering from a stress fracture of the back, his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday.

"He’ll be out for a while," Solskjaer said at the weekend. "He won’t be back until after the mid-season break. Normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably."

But Rashford took to social media on Wednesday to tweet: "I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4."

England manager Gareth Southgate will be watching his progress with interest; he is also currently without fellow forward and captain Harry Kane through injury.