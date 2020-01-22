Getty Images
I'll be fit before end of season, says Rashford
Marcus Rashford says he will be fit before the end of the season - meaning he should also be in contention for a place in the England squad at this summer's European Championships.
The Manchester United striker is suffering from a stress fracture of the back, his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday.
"He’ll be out for a while," Solskjaer said at the weekend. "He won’t be back until after the mid-season break. Normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably."
But Rashford took to social media on Wednesday to tweet: "I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4."
England manager Gareth Southgate will be watching his progress with interest; he is also currently without fellow forward and captain Harry Kane through injury.