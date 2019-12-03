Spurs travel to Old Trafford for a midweek Premier League clash that falls 12 months after United sacked Mourinho.

And Mourinho, who has won his opening three games as Spurs boss, is hoping for a positive reception from the United crowd.

"I'm not a villain, I'm not an enemy but I am the coach that is trying to win against Manchester United. That's the way I think they are going to look at me,” he said.

"In relation to [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, he is the guy that is trying to win the game for United fans so of course they are going to support him and not support me.

"One thing is a nice reaction, another thing is support. So I think a nice reaction is probably to me but then during the game the support will be for Solskjaer - that's the nature of the game.

"That's the nature of a place with an incredible history and with fans that understand clearly what the passion for a club is. They love their club, so they love Solskjaer."

Mourinho even quoted Nelson Mandela in the build-up to his Old Trafford return, stating he has learned from his experience at United.

“This is a closed chapter for me. I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge,” he said.

" Honestly, Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences, my history book. A little bit like Mr Mandela was saying, ‘You never lose. You win or you learn.’ "

“At United I won and I learned. My time after I left was a good time for me. It is not for me to analyse United. I analyse United now as an opponent.

"For you it looks like I left Manchester United yesterday. It is almost one year ago. I am Tottenham."