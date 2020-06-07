Tottenham and Manchester United were among the clubs holding behind closed doors friendlies

A host of Premier League teams have held friendlies over the weekend as England’s top tier gears up for its June 17 return.

Champions-elect Liverpool played at Anfield earlier in the week, and a host of clubs have since followed suit.

Manchester United were pictured playing a full 11v11 match at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford among those wearing the club’s home kit, while Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial donned the away strip.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before half-time while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.

Tottenham took to the pitch at their stadium to play their own friendly. They are back in action against Manchester United on Friday, June 19.

Chelsea also fielded two teams for an ‘in-house game’ at Stamford Bridge, although N’Golo Kante – who has returned to individual training after expressing his safety concerns – was not pictured at the ground.

Leicester played at the King Power, while West Ham headed for the London Stadium.

There were also reports of Aston Villa holding a friendly against Championship side West Brom, with the result a 2-2 draw.

