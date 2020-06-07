Football
Premier League

In Pictures: Friendlies the focus as PL players acclimatise to behind closed doors reality

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Tottenham and Manchester United were among the clubs holding behind closed doors friendlies

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

A host of Premier League teams have held friendlies over the weekend as England’s top tier gears up for its June 17 return.

Champions-elect Liverpool played at Anfield earlier in the week, and a host of clubs have since followed suit.

Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

4 HOURS AGO

Manchester United were pictured playing a full 11v11 match at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford among those wearing the club’s home kit, while Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial donned the away strip.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before half-time while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.

Tottenham took to the pitch at their stadium to play their own friendly. They are back in action against Manchester United on Friday, June 19.

Chelsea also fielded two teams for an ‘in-house game’ at Stamford Bridge, although N’Golo Kante – who has returned to individual training after expressing his safety concerns – was not pictured at the ground.

Leicester played at the King Power, while West Ham headed for the London Stadium.

There were also reports of Aston Villa holding a friendly against Championship side West Brom, with the result a 2-2 draw.

Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp: Parade can wait until 2021, ‘historic’ points total the aim

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalManchester UnitedMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

4 HOURS AGO
Football

The uncomfortable truth: Sport’s response to racism still isn’t enough

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

5 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Gianni Infantino says FIFA will discuss salary and transfer caps due to Covid-19 pandemic

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

00:01:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Alexander-Arnold: 'I hope this is the moment we see real change'

00:00:55
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

05/06/2020 AT 12:07
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
FIM EWC

5 Superstocks in the Top 15

16/09/2018 AT 08:41
World Cup

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals

07/07/2018 AT 14:35
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Curling

Double win for Sweden at Curling World Championships

01/04/2018 AT 11:02
Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt progress thanks to late winner

29/01/2017 AT 17:46
League Two

Round-up: Northampton set club record with win over Wycombe

20/02/2016 AT 17:45
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKlopp: Parade can wait until 2021, ‘historic’ points total the aim
Next articleAIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence