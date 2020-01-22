A brilliant performance from Burnley gave them their first win at Old Trafford since 1962, and took them seven points clear of the relegation zone. United, meanwhile, missed their sixth chance to close the gap on Chelsea and were absolutely dreadful; it's hard to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming back from this.

United dominated possession in the first half but, once again, lacked wit and class in the final third. They did, though miss three excellent chances before on 39 minutes, Ben Mee was first to a free-kick and Chris Wood was quicker to the ball than Harry Maguire, lumping a fine, instinctive finish past David de Gea.

Solskjaer introduced Mason Greenwood at half-time, but before he had the chance to do anything, Burnley went further ahead, Jay Rodriguez playing a wall-pass off Wood and beating Maguire to the return before lashing a brilliant, rising finish past De Gea and in off the bar.

Burnley had led by two goals on their last two visits to Old Trafford only for United to come roaring back, but there was no such danger tonight. The home side huffed and puffed, but without intensity or conviction, and the tens of thousands of empty seats, well before the final whistle, showed just how comfortable Burnley were. They are now well set to secure another season the top flight; United, meanwhile, are in all sorts.

General view of the scoreboard and empty seats as Manchester United fans leave before the end of the matchReuters

TALKING POINT

Is this it? It feel harsh to judge Solskjaer when he's without his best striker and his two best midfielders; when United's owners have denied him the money any manager would need to make the team competitive. But we've probably seen enough to be sure that he isn't the man to get the most out of whatever talent he has, and whatever money he'll be given.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ben Mee (Burnley): Made Burnley's best chance of the first half by winning a header on the edge of the United box, made the goal in the same way, and defended superbly.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, Jones 6, Maguire 3, Williams 6, Matic 5, Pereira 4, Fred 4, Mata 4, Martial 4, James 5. Subs: Greenwood 6, Shaw 6, Lingard 6.

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 8, Mee 9, Taylor 8. Hendrick 6, Cork 7, Westwood 6, McNeil 7, Rodriguez 7, Wood 7.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - Mata picks up possession and feeds Wan-Bissaka, who snaps a low left-footed cross towards Martial ... but he takes his eye of the ball and feathers a skew! That was a chance! Williams then does brilliantly to retrieve it, sliding on the line to keep it in play, but picks the wrong pass to Pereira and a goalkick eventuates.



24’ - For a free-kick almost on halfway, Burnley send up their defenders, and this is why: Mee wins the first header on the edge of the box, setting Wood for a chance ... but he heads wide from close range.



28’ - United's attackers are so static. Mata is trying his little best, but Martial must do more. But here they are! Wan-Bissaka, found by Matic, snaps in another low cross, and Mata is there! So he tries a shot with his right that screws the ball into his left! That was a great chance.



33’ - Lovely diagonal pass from Matic which Mata steps away from, and Martial controls, but when he should shoot takes another touch, and Taylor slides in to make a brilliant saving tackle.



39’ - GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Burnley (Wood) Again, the free-kick goes to the edge of the box, and again Mee wins the header - it's a great jump, which beats Matic to the ball. And this time, Wood steals a march on Maguire - of course he does - and is onto it so quickly sweeping a lump past De Gea with shin and foot.



56’ - WHAT A GOAL! Manchester United 0-2 Burnley (Rodriguez) Rodriguez plays a wall-pass off Wood and gets ahead of Maguire to collect the return, left side of the box, 15 yards out, and he absolutely pastes a sensational finish that screeches past De Gea at his near post and in off the bar. Glorious!

KEY STATS