Gary Hoffman has been tipped to be a top contender to become the next Premier League chairman

Investment banker Gary Hoffman was appointed chairman of the Premier League on Friday, working with chief executive Richard Masters.

The Premier League said in a statement the 59-year-old would take up the role from June 1 after shareholders voted unanimously in favour.

Hoffman, chairman of the Coventry Building Society and Monzo Bank, earlier served notice of his intention to resign as non-executive chair of Hastings Group Holdings before taking up the new role.

The former chairman of the Football Foundation, who began his career at Barclays and was a chairman of Visa Europe, succeeds acting chair Claudia Arney.

