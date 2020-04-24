Football
Premier League

Investment banker Hoffman appointed Premier League chair

Gary Hoffman has been tipped to be a top contender to become the next Premier League chairmanGary Hoffman has been tipped to be a top contender to become the next Premier League chairman

Image credit: PA Sport

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Investment banker Gary Hoffman was appointed chairman of the Premier League on Friday, working with chief executive Richard Masters.

The Premier League said in a statement the 59-year-old would take up the role from June 1 after shareholders voted unanimously in favour.

Hoffman, chairman of the Coventry Building Society and Monzo Bank, earlier served notice of his intention to resign as non-executive chair of Hastings Group Holdings before taking up the new role.

The former chairman of the Football Foundation, who began his career at Barclays and was a chairman of Visa Europe, succeeds acting chair Claudia Arney.

FootballPremier League
