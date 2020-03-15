The report says police had confirmed that four men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while Vertonghen's wife and children were inside.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time," the report cited a Tottenham spokesperson as saying.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that officers had attended a report of a burglary at a residential address in NW3 at 7:49 pm on March 10.

"It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

Vertonghen is the latest footballer to be targeted by criminals.

A house rented by Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho in Wimbledon was burgled in December, while Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by carjackers in July last year.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's house was burgled while he was playing a Champions League last-16 away tie against Bayern Munich in February last year.