United are currently in eighth and are seven points off the Champions League spots.

Lingard, dropped from the most recent England international squads, believes that it is United's mentality that has led them to struggle against smaller sides.

Amongst others, they have underwhelmed against Crystal Palace, Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "It's strange. Maybe it's a mindset thing. Maybe it's our mentality going into the match thinking we've already won the game.

"If we keep the consistency and mentality we had against City and Tottenham , I don't see why we can't win every game.

"It seems like our mentality changes. To keep that consistency throughout the rest of the season when we come against the mid-table teams, we need to have the same mentality that we did going into the City and Tottenham game.

"When we start with energy and on the front foot, we'll cause team problems all day long."

Lingard has neither an assist nor a goal in the leaue this calendar year, but after enduring a difficult period off the pitch, is confident he can improve.

"I feel I've got my form back now and I'm back to my old self," he explained. "Obviously, form is going to be up and down.

"When you're in a bad patch you've just got to fight through it, listen to the manager and the coaches, work hard on the training pitch and give 110%. I've done that and I feel really sharp."

United take on Newcastle United for their Boxing Day game.