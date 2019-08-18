John Lundstram's second-half goal was enough to earn Sheffield United their first win of the season after a 1-0 victory over a below-par Crystal Palace.

Playing their first home game back in the Premier League for 12 years, the Blades controlled the first half without creating too many clear chances, before Lundstram pounced two minutes after the interval to break the deadlock.

Even with Wilfried Zaha restored to the Palace starting XI following his summer of transfer frustration, Palace offered next to nothing in response, ending the match without having forced home goalkeeper Dean Henderson into a meaningful save.



The Blades held on with ease to take their tally to four points from the opening two games, while Palace are without a goal so far.

The hosts were on the back foot early on as Christian Benteke went close, but Palace retreated, with the rest of the half controlled by the Blades.



Chance of the opening period fell to David McGoldrick late in the half, but he did not connect properly at the back post and Vicente Guaita got across to make a fine save.

Immediately after the break, the Blades got themselves in front, with Lundstram reacting quickest to the Guaita’s parry from Luke Freeman’s shot, to send Bramall Lane into euphoria.

Even with seven minutes added on at the end, Palace remained flat, disinterested and shorn of ideas as the hosts cruised to victory.

TALKING POINT

Does Wilf really want to be there? Roy Hodgson is in a bit of a predicament over his usage of Zaha. He is by far and away the club’s leading light, and the one who makes things happen, but with his head having been turned in the summer, there seems to be a little intensity in his game, and he cuts an even more frustrated figure when things do not go his way. At Bramall Lane, he was involved, but lacked his usual directness and willing. Does Roy leave him out? Or is Zaha at 70 per cent still a valuable threat?

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 18, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Oliver Norwood. A real captain’s performance from Norwood, who won possession more than anyone else on the pitch at Bramall Lane, while creating five chances for team-mates, four more than any other player. Like many in red and white, he put everything on the line for the cause.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sheffield United: Henderson 6, Baldock 7, O’Connell 7, Basham 7, Egan 6, Stevens 7, Lundstram 7, Norwood 7, Fleck 6, McGoldrick 5, Robinson 6. Subs: Jagielka N/A, Freeman 6, McBurnie 6.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 5, Kelly 6, Dann 6, Van Aanholt 5, McArthur 6, Milivojevic 5, Meyer 3, Townsend 4, Benteke 3, Zaha 6. Subs: Schlupp 4, McCarthy 5, Wickham 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - SAVE! Christian Benteke does really well to outmuscle Jack O'Connell, gets the shot in from the angle, but Dean Henderson makes a solid block in the home goal.

22’ - NO PENALTY! Stevens unleashes a fierce volley towards goal, Joel Ward makes the block, loud appeals go up for handball, but nothing is given. VAR says no too!

42’ - CHAAAAAANCE! Huge chance for David McGoldrick at the far post after being picked out by Lundstram, but he does not connect properly, the ball comes off his shin and Vicente Guaita can make what is still a fine save. Should never have been able to get close, though.

47’ - GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!! Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace. 12 years on, we have another Premier League goal at Bramall Lane, John Lundstram the man with it. The ball is nicely worked to Freeman, who cuts onto his left foot, drills one across goal, Guaita can only parry the ball out to Lundstram, who arrives to stroke the ball home.

KEY STATS

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has now scored in all of England's top-four divisions

Chris Wilder is the first manager since Gary Megson in 1995 to name a full British/Irish starting XI in his first two Premier League games.

Phil Jagielka made his first Premier League appearance for Sheffield United since May 13th 2007, 4,480 days ago - only Wayne Rooney for Everton has had a bigger gap in appearances for a team in Premier League history (4,837)