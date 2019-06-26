Terry, who won three Premier League titles with the now Derby manager when at Chelsea, said: "After the season he has had with Derby and with Chelsea's transfer ban in place, there is no-one better equipped than Frank to succeed at Chelsea. It is perfect timing for him and the club.

"Frank was under pressure to succeed at Chelsea the day he arrived from West Ham and he never hid from that. He revelled in it and went on to become Chelsea's greatest-ever player," said Terry.

" What made him that player was his desire to drain every ounce out of his body and that of everyone around him in training. Then, when he was done, he'd go out and practice free-kicks and shooting on his own for another half-hour. "

"People would be amazed at his goal return, but they just didn't realise how much dedication was put into that and his whole game. He is just as exacting on himself now as a manager."

Chelsea owner Abramovich celebrates with Lampard and Terry after English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Reebok Stadium. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (R) celebrates with his players Frank Lampard (C) and John TerryReuters

Iconic Chelsea captain Terry feels the fans will be right behind Roman Abramovich's decision to bring back the club's all-time leading scorer to replace Maurizio Sarri, who left to take over at Juventus on June 16.

Lampard netted a club-record 211 goals for Chelsea during a golden 13-year career at Stamford Bridge and lifted 11 major trophies including the 2012 Champions League.

"I don't believe there will be any trepidation from supporters. They love him," said Terry.

" Lamps is a legend and now is the right time for him to come home. "

"Roman is a successful businessman because he is so demanding but Frank will demand nothing less from himself."