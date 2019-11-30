Jonjo Shelvey scored a beautiful goal in the dying stages as Newcastle held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, a result that gives Liverpool an opportunity to tighten their grip on the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola made five changes from his side that drew with Shakhtar in the Champions League in midweek, but this was another flat performance and another damaging result in City's quest to retain their crown.

Raheem Sterling had given the visitors the lead in the 22nd-minute with his 15th goal of the season, but on a day of surprises Miguel Almiron registered his first assist of his Newcastle career, setting up Jetro Willems, who drilled home the home side's equaliser only three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne's beautiful chest-and-volley goal of the season contender in the 82nd-minute looked to have given City an undeserved victory, but Newcastle were worthy of a point and levelled through Shelvey's special first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The result means City move into second, eight points behind Liverpool ahead of their home clash with Brighton later on Saturday, and level on points with third-placed Leicester, while Newcastle jump to 12th.

TALKING POINT - Lacklustre City all but concede title

Even at this relatively early stage of the season, this was a must-win game for City. Pep Guardiola said as much prior to kick-off. But there was little urgency shown by his players. They played at a snail's pace for much of the contest and without talisman Sergio Aguero, City failed to penetrate Newcastle's packed defence line. Guardiola watched his side surrender a one-goal lead on Tyneside back in January and promised his team had learned a lesson from that lacklustre display. It appears they hadn't. How damaging is this result? By the end of the day they could be ELEVEN points behind leaders Liverpool and with difficult games against Manchester United and Arsenal on the horizon, this could spell the end of City's title race.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United (15) celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James ParkGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jetro Willems (Newcastle)

The full-back is becoming famous on Tyneside for a special goal and he netted another today. But there's much more to his game and he hardly put a foot wrong all day in defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Dubravka 8, Manquillo 7, Dummett 7, Fernandez 8, Clark 7, Willems 8, Shelvey 8, Hayden 7, Almiron 7, Joelinton 6, Saint-Maximin 7.. subs: Gayle N/A, Atsu 5.

Man City: Ederson 6, Mendy 5, Stones 6, Fernandinho 6, Walker 6, Gundogan 6, De Bruyne 7, David Silva 6, Mahrez 5, Sterling 7, Jesus 5.. subs: Rodrigo N/A, Bernardo Silva 5, Foden 5.

KEY MOMENTS

22' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Man City: Sterling breaks the deadlock with his 15th goal of the season. It's a soft goal to concede from Newcastle's point of view. The ball takes a number of ricochets, David Silva then backheels it into the path of Sterling who places it past the helpless Dubravka with a composed finish.

25' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Man City: The hosts peg City back immediately! It's a fine team goal, too. And Almiron finally registers an assist for Newcastle! He tees up Willems with a delightful pass and the left-back fires a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

82' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Man City: De Bruyne has potentially won the game for City with a really special goal! Just when the defending champions needed something, the Belgian delivers an unbelievable strike, chesting the ball down on the edge of the box and volleying it off the bar and in.

88' - GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 Man City: Oh my, what a strike! A game of low quality has seen two beautiful goals and what a leveller by Jonjo Shelvey! He bends it in the far corner with a first-time strike from the edge of the box!

KEY STATS