Klopp was proud of his team, saying: “We had enough bodies and legs to put them under pressure. We had the full-backs really high. The boys did what we wanted them to do and scored wonderful goals.

“The decision about the penalty I think was absolutely obvious. Mo’s third goal was absolutely amazing, but the pedigree of the boys is sensational. Our identity is intensity, and we showed that today.

“What we did really well in the first four games we did today longer and more precise. People talk that our defending is this or that – most of the time it has nothing to do with the last line but how we react in certain situations.”

“I would have loved to have [a clean sheet], but things can happen. They're a quality side, Arsenal. I didn’t see that many chances, but we were really in charge today and completely deserved the win.”

Jordan HendersonGetty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the club is focused on winning after their 3-1 win.

They have a two-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand, but Liverpool have now won all three of their Premier League games so far this season.

Henderson said after the match: "It was a really good performance overall. If we are being critical we are disappointed with the goal but overall delighted with the three points.

"It is about performing and winning. Each week we want to step on the grass and focus on winning. That is all the focus is on."

Salah bags brace as Liverpool cruise past Arsenal

Goalscorer Joel Matip was pleased with a victory over a side expected to challenge for a Champions League place this season.

He said: “It was a tough game against a deep-lying and high-quality team.

“If a team is standing on the edge of the box with eight players, it’s hard for any team to get through.You need time to find space.

“Their forwards are so quick. You cannot defend every situation but in a lot of moments we did OK. If you give a team like Arsenal space up front it will be really difficult."

Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson; Dani CeballosGetty Images

However, Matip was not getting carried away.

“After three games it doesn’t say too much. We’ve won the first three games and now we’re looking forward to Burnley," he said.

“I’m happy I could score. I hope in the next few weeks another goal will come.”