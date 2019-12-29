Two goals in the last ten minutes saw Chelsea come from behind to stun Arsenal and take a 2-1 victory as Mikel Arteta's home managerial debut ended in a cruel defeat.

The Gunners came into the game off the back of an eleven game winless run but they approached the match with confidence and deservedly led early on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wriggled free of Emerson at the back post to head in from Mesut Ozil's corner delivery for his 13th goal of the season.

In contrast, the Blues looked a shadow of the team that won at Tottenham a week ago and with barely half-an-hour on the clock boss Frank Lampard made a change to his system, hooking Emerson with Jorginho his replacement.

Chelsea were much improved after the restart but never looked likely to fashion an equaliser and were perhaps fortunate not to have been reduced to ten men when Jorginho pulled Matteo Guendouzi when already on the yellow.

Referee Craig Pawson gave the foul but not the second yellow card and it was Jorginho who snuck round the back post to tap in after Bernd Leno came for a free-kick and got nowhere near it, as all of Arsenal's hard work and organisation went up in smoke.

Then just before the end of normal time Chelsea completed the turnaround with a devastating counter-attack as Tammy Abraham fed through Willian, whose cross came back to the forward. He took a touch and then put a the ball through Leno’s legs.

The victory means Chelsea open up a four-point gap on fifth-placed Manchester United whilst Arsenal, with just five wins this term, stay in 12th, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places.

TALKING POINT

New manager, same old Arsenal. For 80 minutes, all looked rosy at the Emirates once more. Arsenal had played with an intensity they have lacked for some time and their attacking football, particularly in the first half, was like the Gunners of old. They were in full control of the match - until another individual mistake cost them dearly once more. Arteta will be unhappy with the referee's decision not to send Jorginho off but there can be no excuse for Leno's moment of madness. And then to compound their pain Chelsea went on to score a late and barely deserved winner, as the Gunners sank to a fourth consecutive home defeat.

Credit must go to Lampard's decision to make a first half substitution and change in system. He got his set-up wrong but wasn't afraid to acknowledge his mistake and reconsider his tactics. In the end his bravery paid dividends as the Blues gave themselves some breathing space in the race for the top four.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jorginho (Chelsea): He may have been fortunate to remain on the pitch, but it was his introduction in the first half that sparked a much improved performance from the visitors.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 4, Maitland-Niles 5, Chambers 6, Luiz 6, Saka 6, Guendouzi 6, Torreira 7, Nelson 7, Ozil 7, Aubameyang 8, Lacazette 6.. subs: Mustafi 7, Willock 5, Pepe N/A.

Chelsea: Kepa 6, Rudiger 6, Zouma 6, Tomori 5, Azpilicueta 6, Kovacic 6, Kante 7, Emerson 3, Mount 5, Willian 7, Abraham 7.. subs: Lamptey 6, Hudson-Odoi 6. Jorginho 9.

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Aubameyang): Arteta has his first home goal as manager! Ozil swings in a corner to the near post, Chambers flicks it on and Aubameyang wriggles free at the far post to power a header past Kepa. It's a disaster from a Chelsea perspective. Emerson lost Aubameyang - he was caught sleeping. The Blues haven't earned a single point from a losing position this season.

77' Controversial! Jorginho already on a yellow, fouls Guendouzi, but the card is shown to Lacazette who wanted the Chelsea midfielder booked. Is Jorginho fortunate to remain on the pitch?

83' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Jorginho): Chelsea level - but it's oh so cruel on the Gunners. Mount whips a free-kick to the far post, Leno gets nowhere near it and Jorginho is left with a simple tap in. The Arsenal goalkeeper is caught in no man's land - a simple goalkeeping error undoes all of Arteta's hard work.

87' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Abraham): What a turnaround at the Emirates! It's a textbook goal on the counter-attack as Abraham nets an unlikely winner for Chelsea, slotting home after a Willian cutback.

KEY STATS