The Brazilian was introduced as a first-half substitute when Chelsea were trailing 1-0 to a Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang header and was booked 10 minutes into the second period.

Arsenal were incensed when he then fouled Matteo Guendouzi but the referee decided it was not deserving of a second yellow.

Jorginho went on to score the equaliser for Chelsea before Tammy Abraham bagged the winner in the 87th minute but he believes he was right to still be on the pitch.

"It was not my fault," Jorginho said.

"Contact in football is normal. It was a foul but no more I think."

The midfielder was backed up by Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Souness said: "Not at all [is it a second yellow]. Guendouzi throws himself to the ground.

"There's a little bit on his wrist but how do you go down like that?

"It's a yellow card for those waving their hands at the referee."

But the new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted it was "very clear" what should have happened, hinting Jorginho was lucky to escape a second yellow card.

Chelsea were outplayed by Arteta's Arsenal in the first half but Jorginho appeared to change the game, according to fellow goal-scorer Abraham.

"I give credit to the boys, I give credit to Jorginho," Abraham said.

"The first 30 minutes they dominated the ball, they were popping us in midfield, then this man [Jorginho] comes on and it was a whole different ball game.

"Him coming on lifted the whole team and the second half was a better performance."