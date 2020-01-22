The Sun claim there is mounting unrest towards the Portuguese manager over his old-school tactics and "lower league" training sessions.

There is also concern over his treatment of Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Spurs for a record £65 million in the summer. From the report:

" Senior players believe the team has regressed under Mourinho and his long-ball tactics are holding them back. There are also fears club-record buy Tanguy Ndombele may have been ‘lost’ after boss Mourinho publicly criticised the £65m midfielder’s readiness to play. "

Tottenham are winless in four Premier League games – and nine points adrift of the top four – ahead of their match with Norwich City on Wednesday night.

They will be without Harry Kane until at least April after their leading marksman required hamstring surgery.

Video - Barcelona closing in on Arsenal star – Euro Papers 01:36

IS JOSE TO BLAME FOR SPURS MALAISE?

It’s exactly a month since Spurs were lining up at home to face Chelsea, knowing victory would carry them into the Champions League places.

It’s turned a little sour since that 2-0 defeat, with Kane’s injury compounding the misery, but it’s hardly the most disastrous of spells. In truth, there hasn’t been much life at Tottenham since the end of 2018 - aside from the performance-masking run to the Champions League final - and they are certainly no worse under Mourinho than the final embers of Mauricio Pochettino's spell.

Should Spurs have made the managerial change? Probably not. But that's what happened - and given things aren't significantly worse under Mourinho, they may as well give the new man some backing. It's far too early for another Mourinho obituary.