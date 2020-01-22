Getty Images
Here we go again? Mourinho ‘facing growing unrest’ from Tottenham stars
Several Tottenham players are growing weary of Jose Mourinho’s methods, according to an explosive report.
The Sun claim there is mounting unrest towards the Portuguese manager over his old-school tactics and "lower league" training sessions.
There is also concern over his treatment of Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Spurs for a record £65 million in the summer. From the report:
"Senior players believe the team has regressed under Mourinho and his long-ball tactics are holding them back. There are also fears club-record buy Tanguy Ndombele may have been ‘lost’ after boss Mourinho publicly criticised the £65m midfielder’s readiness to play."
Tottenham are winless in four Premier League games – and nine points adrift of the top four – ahead of their match with Norwich City on Wednesday night.
They will be without Harry Kane until at least April after their leading marksman required hamstring surgery.
IS JOSE TO BLAME FOR SPURS MALAISE?
It’s exactly a month since Spurs were lining up at home to face Chelsea, knowing victory would carry them into the Champions League places.
It’s turned a little sour since that 2-0 defeat, with Kane’s injury compounding the misery, but it’s hardly the most disastrous of spells. In truth, there hasn’t been much life at Tottenham since the end of 2018 - aside from the performance-masking run to the Champions League final - and they are certainly no worse under Mourinho than the final embers of Mauricio Pochettino's spell.
Should Spurs have made the managerial change? Probably not. But that's what happened - and given things aren't significantly worse under Mourinho, they may as well give the new man some backing. It's far too early for another Mourinho obituary.