Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United last December, and has since taken to punditry as he carefully plans his route back into management.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss has turned down approaches from Benfica and Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

Spurs meanwhile have endured a difficult start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, and the Daily Mail claims the prospect of taking charge at the London club appeals to Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho, Mauricio PochettinoGetty Images

On finding the right role, Mourinho said in July: “I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager. I have to wait for the exact right one.”

Spurs have struggled to back-up the form which saw them reach last season’s Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool in June.

A League Cup defeat to Colchester last month was followed by a 7-2 humiliation at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while on the weekend they lost 3-0 at Brighton in the Premier League.

Tottenham lost 7-2 to BayernGetty Images

As a result, Pochettino is under pressure, although the club are said to have no plans to dismiss the Argentine, who has been at the helm for five years and has a contract until 2023.

Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent months.

A return to Real has also been mooted for Mourinho, should the club decide call time on Zinedine Zidane’s second spell in charge.