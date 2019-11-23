Getty Images
Mourinho snubs Eriksen in first Tottenham XI
Jose Mourinho has named Christian Eriksen on the bench for his first game in charge of Tottenham.
Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min are preferred in attacking midfield as the Portuguese boss seeks a winning start at West Ham in the early kick-off.
Harry Kane leads the line as captain, with Eric Dier and Harry Winks forming a central midfield partnership.
Toby Alderweireld returns to the centre of defence alongside Davinson Sanchez, supported by full-backs Serge Aurier and Ben Davies. Paulo Gazzaniga starts in goal.
Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, faces the ominous challenge of closing an 11-point gap to the Premier League top four.
When asked about Eriksen's omission, he told BT Sport:
"I need to understand what is in Christian’s mind and heart."
West Ham: Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller… Subs: Martin, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Sanchez, Fornals, Ajeti, Antonio.
Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane… Subs: Austin, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lo Celso.