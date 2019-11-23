Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min are preferred in attacking midfield as the Portuguese boss seeks a winning start at West Ham in the early kick-off.

Harry Kane leads the line as captain, with Eric Dier and Harry Winks forming a central midfield partnership.

Toby Alderweireld returns to the centre of defence alongside Davinson Sanchez, supported by full-backs Serge Aurier and Ben Davies. Paulo Gazzaniga starts in goal.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, faces the ominous challenge of closing an 11-point gap to the Premier League top four.

When asked about Eriksen's omission, he told BT Sport:

" I need to understand what is in Christian’s mind and heart. "

West Ham: Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller… Subs: Martin, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Sanchez, Fornals, Ajeti, Antonio.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane… Subs: Austin, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lo Celso.