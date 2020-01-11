The game was decided by a single goal and Son Heung-Min missed a great chance to equalise. Mourinho believed a defeat was an unfair result.

He said after the game: "This is football. Sometimes you get more than you deserve. Sometimes you get less. This was an occasion when we got nothing when we deserved something. This is the best team in the world against a team in a difficult moment, with injuries, in a difficult part of the season. The boys were fantastic when we tried to change and create problems."

While Mourinho would not be drawn into a controversial VAR decision on a potential handball for Roberto Firmino's winner, he nevertheless complained over an earlier decision.

The Portuguese told the BBC: "I didn't watch it. What I watch is 200% that the throw in for the start of the goal was our throw. I am confused with VAR because of that.

"It is possible to talk about top four when you start the season on zero points. But it is hard to talk about it when you start at minus 12 [points behind the top four when he became Tottenham manager]."

Mourninho could not resist a dig at Liverpool though, when talking to Sky Sports, suggesting they were a fortunate team.

"I told you they would win the league when they beat Manchester City three or four months ago," he said.

"They were lucky – they could have conceded a goal and got a red card for Robertson's challenge."