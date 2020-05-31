Football
Premier League

Mourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jose Mourinho muss mit Tottenham noch auf den Restart warten

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated a few seconds ago

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants his side to be ready to fight for points ahead of the Premier League season restart.

The Portuguese manager took over from Mauricio Pochettino at the end of 2019 and has been criticised during the coronavirus pandemic for failing to observe social distancing guidelines in small training sessions with some of his players.

Transfers

Tottenham set to be hit by crippling stadium debt - Paper Round

23/05/2020 AT 08:07

However he acknowledges that despite his and his players' efforts, the team will not be at full fitness before full contact training resumes.

"It's not like Monday we are going to start training and immediately we are going to eleven against eleven because we are ready for that - no," he told beIN Sports.

  • Marcus Thuram makes statement as Gladbach put four past Union Berlin
  • Messi: Football will 'never be the same again'
  • Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1)

"We are going to make sure progressively that we are going to arrive on match day one and be ready."

Mourinho told the broadcaster that he had noted the improvement over the course of the Bundesliga's restart and expects something similar in the Premier League.

"But you look to the Bundesliga and we can feel a difference of quality, intensity, between the first match and the third match.

"When you see Bayern against Borussia Dortmund, you feel immediately, wow, that's a proper match.

"I think the same is going to happen. Progressively, teams are going to reach the level, which is what happened in normal pre-season.

"It's very difficult that the team arrives in the first game of the season and is really in the top, so let's go step by step, and of course we want to be ready to fight for points and to give fun to people, give joy to Tottenham fans, to give good matches to everyone that loves football around the world."

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05

Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

21/05/2020 AT 14:39
Premier League

Pochettino free to sign new deal, linked to Newcastle and AC Milan

19/05/2020 AT 11:01
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurBorussia DortmundMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Thuram, Plea dazzle in Gladbach rout of Union

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Gladbach's Thuram takes a knee after goal against Union Berlin

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Final: Ajax 1972 v Manchester United 1999 - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Marcus Thuram makes statement as Gladbach put four past Union Berlin

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern Munich go 10 points clear with Fortuna Dusseldorf thrashing

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Hansi Flick after Dusseldorf drubbing: They should have made our lives difficult

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleAuthorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues