Mourinho has been out of a job since Manchester United sacked him last December, but Sky Sports News claim the former Chelsea boss wants to manage in the Premier League again.

However, the Portuguese is not waiting for Real Madrid to contact him, sources told Sky, should they look to dismiss Zidane - the La Liga club are in action at home to Leganes on Wednesday night.

The report will have eyes wandering over to north London, where Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino are both under pressure at Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table, four points off Chelsea in fourth, but recent results have seen them lose at Sheffield United and throw away a two-goal lead at home to Crystal Palace.

Spurs meanwhile have failed to back-up the form which saw them reach last year’s Champions League final.

The club are 11th in the league, while Pochettino’s side also suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a shootout defeat to Colchester United in the League Cup.

Earlier this month, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Mourinho’s return to management was imminent after he turned down an approach from the French club.