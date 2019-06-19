PA Sport
Mata signs new deal at United until 2021
Juan Mata has signed a new contract at Manchester United until June 2021 with the prospect of extending the deal by a further year.
Spain's World Cup winner Mata has lifted the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield since joining United from Chelsea in January 2014 for £37.1m.
The 31-year-old attacking midfielder was signed by David Moyes during the January transfer window five years ago only three months before the Scotsman was sacked by the Old Trafford club after a 10-month spell in charge.
The 41-times capped midfielder Mata also played in Spain’s Euro 2012 Championship victory.
It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home,” said Mata.
“I am looking forward to working with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”
United said Mata, whose current deal was set to expire this month, had agreed to remain with the 20-times league champions for two more years with the option to extend for another year.
Mata has made 218 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 45 goals.
"Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with," Solskjaer said.
"He's a great example to younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a United player and has embraced everything about this great club."
United begin their 2019-20 league campaign with a clash against Mata's former club Chelsea on Aug. 11.