Spain's World Cup winner Mata has lifted the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield since joining United from Chelsea in January 2014 for £37.1m.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder was signed by David Moyes during the January transfer window five years ago only three months before the Scotsman was sacked by the Old Trafford club after a 10-month spell in charge.

The 41-times capped midfielder Mata also played in Spain’s Euro 2012 Championship victory.

It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home,” said Mata.

“I am looking forward to working with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

United said Mata, whose current deal was set to expire this month, had agreed to remain with the 20-times league champions for two more years with the option to extend for another year.

Mata has made 218 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 45 goals.

Video - Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid 01:35

"Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with," Solskjaer said.

"He's a great example to younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a United player and has embraced everything about this great club."

United begin their 2019-20 league campaign with a clash against Mata's former club Chelsea on Aug. 11.