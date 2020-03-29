Ancelotti was talking to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, and said: "I spoke with Klopp a few days ago, he told me that the decision to play Liverpool-Atletico was a criminal act and I think he's right.

"We are all living a life that we were not used to and that will change us profoundly. I'm sure we will all have to downsize, starting with football."

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League on March 11 after a 3-2 defeat in the second leg, which was the final game for Klopp's men before European and Premier League football was suspended.

The Italian continued to speculate over the consequences for football from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hear talk about cutting salaries, suspension of payments. They seem like inopportune solutions. Soon the economy will change, and that's at all levels: The TV rights will be less, players and coaches will earn less, tickets will cost less because people will have less money.

"I repeat, what matters now is to fight the virus effectively. Then, of course, if it will be possible to continue the season... otherwise, amen."