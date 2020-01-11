The Premier League table-toppers have won 20 of their 21 games this season and are unbeaten, and took three points in North London thanks to Roberto Firmino's winner.

The win took them 16 points clear at the top, but Klopp admitted his disappointment with scoring just one goal.

Klopp told Sky Sports: "First and foremost the result is the most important thing. One team deserved to win and that was us. To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault.

"It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it.

"I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance. We should have scored more goals – that’s the truth. We have to be honest with ourselves. We could have scored more and we have to – especially in this stadium against a team like Tottenham."

He suggested that the busy festive period has cost his side fitness and sharpness.

"We were on the ground towards the end and they were coming forward," he continued.

"The spell we’ve had, it costs you rhythm. In the second half a couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that."

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk also acknowledged that his side could have delivered more, saying: "We want to analyse the game and be much better, but three points is massive, especially here. We play Spurs who are a good side. They were in the Champions League final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us.

"The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement; We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier."