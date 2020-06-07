Football
Premier League

Klopp: Parade can wait until 2021, ‘historic’ points total the aim

Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool would “have the right to celebrate” winning the Premier League whenever they want, even if that is in midway through next season.

Liverpool are on the verge of a first title since 1990, and could officially be crowned champions by the end of this month.

The Premier League is restarting on June 17, and Liverpool need just two wins to get over the line, although they could do so in their first match at Everton on June 21 if other results go their way.

Talk will then turn to where and when Liverpool lift the trophy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with matches being played behind closed doors, but Klopp has said a parade can wait.

"That you can't celebrate in the way you've always dreamed of, that's not nice, I totally understand that," Klopp told Sky Germany.

"I feel the same way. It's not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home.

"It wasn't like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can't be changed?

There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below - that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day. If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it - who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don't care.

"Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It's different, but different is sometimes absolutely OK."

Klopp chasing ‘unbelievable’ number of points

With the Premier League set to conclude on the pitch, Liverpool have the chance to chase Manchester City’s record of 100 points set in 2017-18.

Liverpool have 82 points with nine games remaining, and while Klopp wants to win the lot, his side need just six more wins to match City’s record total.

"The problem at the moment is that we still have to become one [champions]," Klopp said

"I am not sitting here and want to doubt that, but I also know that we want to win football matches and not only two, but if possible nine.

"This can become historic, I have to say so clearly. And not only club historical, but historical in general. We have the chance to get an unbelievable number of points and so we prepare ourselves and then we will see what comes out of it."

