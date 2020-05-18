Jurgen Klopp believes voiding the season without declaring Liverpool Premier League champions would be “unfair”.

The Premier League is stepping up its plans to return, with small group training allowed from Tuesday.

Transfers Man Utd want £50 million Bellingham brothers - Paper Round 15/05/2020 AT 21:58

However, following the postponement in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were some calls, albeit largely from social media, to call the season ‘null and void’ with no champion and no relegation, a notion Klopp could not understand.

Play Icon WATCH Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers 00:01:47

"There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: 'Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?'” Klopp said at a talk at the DFB Academy, per Goal.

"That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn't happen.”

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table with nine games remaining to Manchester City’s eight, meaning they are on the brink of a first league title since 1990.

Play Icon WATCH Klopp, Dortmund players reminisce 2011 Bundesliga title win 00:01:39

Klopp added: "We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn't mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important.

"I think there are worse things in life than not becoming champions. A lot of people around us have big problems. People die, it always happens, but at the moment because of a virus that we all didn't know and for which nobody could be prepared.

"We cannot prepare for everything, but also have to react often. That’s the biggest part of my life, reacting to things that I didn’t expect."

Football Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1) 15/05/2020 AT 13:17

Play Icon