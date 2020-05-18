Football
Premier League

Klopp: Null and void? That would be unfair

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Jurgen Klopp believes voiding the season without declaring Liverpool Premier League champions would be “unfair”.

The Premier League is stepping up its plans to return, with small group training allowed from Tuesday.

Transfers

Man Utd want £50 million Bellingham brothers - Paper Round

15/05/2020 AT 21:58
  • Prem return moves step closer as clubs vote to resume training

However, following the postponement in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were some calls, albeit largely from social media, to call the season ‘null and void’ with no champion and no relegation, a notion Klopp could not understand.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47

"There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: 'Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?'” Klopp said at a talk at the DFB Academy, per Goal.

"That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn't happen.”

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table with nine games remaining to Manchester City’s eight, meaning they are on the brink of a first league title since 1990.

Play Icon
WATCH

Klopp, Dortmund players reminisce 2011 Bundesliga title win

00:01:39

Klopp added: "We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn't mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important.

"I think there are worse things in life than not becoming champions. A lot of people around us have big problems. People die, it always happens, but at the moment because of a virus that we all didn't know and for which nobody could be prepared.

"We cannot prepare for everything, but also have to react often. That’s the biggest part of my life, reacting to things that I didn’t expect."

Football

Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1)

15/05/2020 AT 13:17
Play Icon
Transfers

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

11/05/2020 AT 10:52
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Burton boss Clough to leave as club cuts costs due to COVID-19

2 HOURS AGO
Scottish Premiership

Lennon hails 'best title yet' as Celtic declared Scottish champions

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Debate: Why Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper ever

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Rayo Vallecano players skip training due to pay dispute

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Sterling: Weeks of training needed before restart

00:01:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articlePrem return moves step closer as clubs vote to resume training
Next articleICC recommends ban on using saliva to shine balls