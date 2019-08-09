With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was too early to know the seriousness of the injury, but Becker has no chance of playing in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea in Istanbul.

"It's a calf injury. He felt as if something hit him from the back. He won't be ready for Wednesday, I can say that already," said Klopp.

"It is not good but we will find a solution and move on," added the German.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, replaced Becker to make his debut.

"Adrian is a good goalie," said Klopp. "In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that's why we signed him. It's good for him but we have a little problem with Ali."

Liverpool eventually cruised to a 4-1 victory with four goals in a wild first half at Anfield.

Grant Hanley gave the hosts the perfect start when he miscued an attempted clearance into his own net, with Mo Salah adding a composed second soon after.

Virgil van Dijk was then given too much room to nod home a left-wing corner before Divock Origi was left in acres of space to head in a fourth prior to half time.