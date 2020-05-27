Football
Premier League

Klopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

PSG star Kylian Mbappe says that Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a "ruthless machine" that makes winning look easy.

"This season Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," the 21-year-old told the Daily Mirror.

"They have made winning look easy - but the truth is that is never easy.

Premier League

Liverpool preparing for shorter break between seasons, says Klopp

21/05/2020 AT 07:52

"To be as ruthless as they have been would come from having a very good manager and lots of hard work in training. Performances like they have been having don't just happen."

Liverpool have won 27 of their 29 matches in the Premier League so far this season, putting them 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Mbappe's side PSG are the Ligue 1 champions after the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They finished 12 points ahead of Marseille, the runners-up.

Premier League

Klopp: Null and void? That would be unfair

18/05/2020 AT 16:21
Premier League

Ramsdale's positive test for COVID-19 'shook' Bournemouth: Howe

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

AFC Champions League Results

10 MINUTES AGO
Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Ramsdale's positive test for COVID-19 'shook' Bournemouth: Howe

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Burnley's Turf Moor turned into coronavirus testing site

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRamsdale's positive test for COVID-19 'shook' Bournemouth: Howe
Next article1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever