PSG star Kylian Mbappe says that Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a "ruthless machine" that makes winning look easy.

"This season Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," the 21-year-old told the Daily Mirror.

"They have made winning look easy - but the truth is that is never easy.

"To be as ruthless as they have been would come from having a very good manager and lots of hard work in training. Performances like they have been having don't just happen."

Liverpool have won 27 of their 29 matches in the Premier League so far this season, putting them 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Mbappe's side PSG are the Ligue 1 champions after the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They finished 12 points ahead of Marseille, the runners-up.

