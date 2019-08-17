Eurosport
Early Cherries strikes doom Villa
Joshua King and Harry Wilson both netted in the opening 12 minutes to put Bournemouth in control at Villa Park, with Douglas Luiz's second-half strike not enough to salvage a point for Aston Villa.
King netted in the second minute from the penalty spot before the on-loan Liverpool midfielder's long-range deflected shot found the net.
Douglas Luiz, on his Villa debut on loan from Manchester City, hit a fabulous 25-yard curling effort in the 71st minute to give his side hope but Dean Smith's side remain pointless after two games.
