Daragh Curley, 10, from County Donegal, wrote to the manager for a school assignment asking if it was possible for Liverpool to start losing some games so that they would not win the league.

Much to the shock of Daragh and his family, the manager sent a letter back praising him for his passion for Man United but telling him that it is his job to ensure the Reds keep on winning.

While others in his class wrote fan letters to their heroes, Daragh instead decided to write a complaint letter to the Merseyside boss, his father told the BBC.

In the original letter, the Glenswilly National School pupil wrote: "Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.

"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

Much to the astonishment of Daragh's parents, a registered letter hand-signed by Klopp was sent back.

In the letter, the German said: "Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.

"As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down."

"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football.

"The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case."

Klopp added that United were lucky to have Daragh as a fan.

Liverpool are on course to win their first ever Premier League title after going unbeaten so far this season as they sit 22 points clear at the top.