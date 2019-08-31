Eurosport
Laporte stretchered off for City
Aymeric Laporte has been stretchered off with a knee injury during Manchester City's Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion.
The cultured left footer, who was likely to make his French debut in the week, went down after heading into a challenge with Albion's Adam Webster.
Although Laporte committed a foul, he came off worse from the collision and looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
Fernandinho came on as substitute for Laporte, eight minutes before half time.
