Leicester City secured the joint-biggest win in Premier League history as they trounced 10-man Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s to go second in the table.

In the driving rain on Friday night, Southampton looked weak, struggling to keep possession, but things were about to go from bad to worse for the Saints.

Shortly after Leicester's first goal, courtesy of Ben Chilwell in the 10th minute, Ryan Bertrand was shown a straight red card, awarded by VAR for a reckless challenge in the run up to the event. It proved catastrophic for the hosts.

Thereafter the home side were powerless against the Foxes, who ran riot as Ayoze Perez (two) and Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans added to the scoreline to go 5-0 up before the end of the second half.

Southampton failed to make any ground in the second half, though Nathan Redmond provided the most fleeting, occasional glimmers of hope for the home side as fans left in their droves.

Perez completed his hat-trick and Vardy scored again in the second half before James Maddison found the net with a wonderful free-kick to bring the score to 8-0.

If Southampton thought it couldn't get any worse, Vardy was to prove them wrong again after he converted a penalty on the stroke of full-time to claim the second hat-trick of the match and ensure Leicester secured the biggest away win in the 131-year history of the top-flight. The result sees Southampton nudged into the relegation zone thanks to a now far from favourable goal difference.

Leicester are back in action on Tuesday night in a fourth round match against Burton in the EFL Cup, while a demoralised Southampton will face Manchester City in the same competition.

Leicester CityGetty Images

TALKING POINT

In defence of VAR. The Video Assistant Referee has been the talking point of many a match this season, usually for negative reasons. However, tonight’s match shows there is a place for VAR and the value it can add to a game after Ryan Bertrand was deservedly shown a red card for a tackle that could well have otherwise gone unpunished.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ayoze Perez (Leicester City): It’s hard to pick one man of the match when any number of Leicester players shone, in particular Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell who relentlessly punished the Southampton defence. However, Ayoze Perez claimed the first hat-trick of the night to score his first, second and third goals for the Foxes, and his 50th in all competitions in England.

Southampton come off after their humiliationGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: Gunn 3, Bednarek 3, Yoshida 3, Vestergaard 3, Valery 3, Romeu 4, Hojbjerg 4, Bertrand 2, Ward-Prowse 4, Redmond 4, Ings 4. Subs: Stephens 4, Armstrong 3, Danso 3.

Leicester: Schmeichel 7, Ricardo Pereira 7, Evans 7, Soyuncu 7, Chilwell 8, Ndidi 7, Perez 9, Tielemans 8, Maddison 7, Barnes 8, Vardy 9. Subs: Gray 6, Albrighton 6.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Leicester. Leicester take the early lead after Chilwell scores from a rebound off the keeper. 1-0 to the visitors.

Ben Chilwell celebratesGetty Images

12’ RED CARD! Ryan Bertrand is investigated by the dreaded VAR for a foul in the build-up to the goal, and receives a red card for his efforts.

17’ GOAL! Southampton 0-2 Leicester. Tielemans finds the back of the net with a fantastic strike in the centre of a box after latching on to a cross from Barnes.2-0 to the visitors.

19’ GOAL! Southampton 0-3 Leicester. Leicester go 3-0 up after Ayoze finds the net from the far corner of the box.

40’ GOAL! Southampton 0-4 Leicester. Ayoze receives the ball from Chilwell - again - after he runs in on the far corner of the box and taps it in the net.

45’ GOAL! Southampton 0-5 Leicester. The ball finds it's way to Jamie Vardy who is waiting in the box, after some pretty clumsy defensive work by Southampton. He controls the ball and strikes with the second touch to reach the net. 5-0.

57’ GOAL! Southampton 0-6 Leicester. Ayoze comes in off the line to control the ball with his chest, and fire it in the back of the net. That's a hat-trick for him and a sixth goal for Leicester.

58’ GOAL! Southampton 0-7 Leicester. A second for Jamie Vardy just moments later as he jumps up to head the ball in. This is a horror show. 7-0 to Leicester.

85’ GOAL! Southampton 0-8 Leicester. Maddison fires over the wall into the back of the net. Textbook stuff and that's 8-0. EIGHT NIL.

90+2’ PENALTY! As if it couldn’t get any worse, Jamie Vardy is brought down in the area and that will be a penalty.

90+3’ GOAL! Southampton 0-9 Leicester. Vardy converts the penalty. a hat-trick for him to give Leicester a record-breaking score tonight.

KEY STATS