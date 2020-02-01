Antonio Rudiger scored two headers for Chelsea as they secured a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The German defender headed home a corner at the back post to put the visitors in front but the Foxes were back on level terms when Harvey Barnes' shot was deflected off Reece James into the Chelsea goal.

Frank Lampard's decision to give Willy Caballero his first league game of the campaign backfired when the former Manchester City goalkeeper left his goal to chase down Ben Chilwell's cross, racing back too late to be in position when the ball was delivered back to the Foxes full back who slotted home.

Another header from Rudiger, this time from a free kick, saw both teams grab a point from the proceedings.

The result means the third-placed Foxes remain eight points clear of Chelsea in fourth, who are seven clear of fifth having played a game more.

The sides will now enjoy the scheduled mid-season player break before Leicester visit Wolves on Friday February 14. Chelsea will host Manchester United three days later.

TALKING POINT

A Champions League spot looks good for the Foxes, but Chelsea look set for a tense battle. Leicester may have stumbled in recent weeks, but a 15-point gap to fifth (albeit having played a game more than Man United, Spurs and Wolves) means they are red-hot favourites to claim a Champions League berth for next season. In contrast, Chelsea have won just four of their last 12 and failed to make much impact in the transfer market to bolster their late-season push. Lampard will rue missed openings in a dominant first period, but in truth a draw was a fair result. With Liverpool, Man City and Leicester having seemingly sewn up three of the four CL spots available, it could get tight for Chelsea, who are seven points clear of fifth ahead of the rest of the weekend's matches.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea). Showed the Blues' forwards how to finish with two fine headers while remaining solid at the back.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER: Schmeichel 7, Pereira 7, Soyuncu 7, Evans 8, Chilwell 8, Barnes 8, Choudhury 7, Tielemans 8, Maddison 7, Perez 7, Vardy 7. Subs: Praet n/a, Iheanacho n/a.



CHELSEA: Caballero 6, James 8, Rudiger 9, Christensen 7, Azpilicueta 8, Kante 8, Jorginho 7, Pedro 6, Mount 7, Hudson-Odoi 7, Abraham 6. Subs: Willian 6, Kovacic 6, Barkley n/a.



KEY MOMENTS



25' - LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Willy makes a vital save with his feet to deny Vardy after the forward had raced onto Perez's flick into the penalty area.

45+2' - LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Hamza Choudhury is left free to meet a left-wing corner at the far post, but nods his header wide.

47' - GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Chelsea. Rudiger powers a header home at the far post to apply the finish to Mount's left-wing corner.

54' - GOAL! Leicester 1-1 Chelsea. Barnes jinks in from the left and hits a shot that loops off James and over the top of Caballero.

64' - GOAL! Leicester 2-1 Chelsea. Chilwell coolly slots in a first-time shot at the near post from Tielemans' low ball across the box.

71' - GOAL! Leicester 2-2 Chelsea. Rudiger again! The defender climbs above everyone and guides a header into the top corner from a left-wing free kick.

77' - LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Evans is left free to meet a right-wing corner but powers his header wide.

80' - LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Vardy charges into space down the right and plays a sublime ball in-behind for Barnes. He is clean through but guides his low shot wide of the far post.

KEY STATS

Aged 38 years and 126 days old, Willy Caballero is the oldest player to make a PL appearance this season; indeed, only Mark Schwarzer (41 years old in 2014) has played in the competition for Chelsea at an older age than the Argentinean.

Rüdiger is the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry against Fulham in April 2013; both of his goals that day were also headed.

Barnes has scored in three consecutive league matches for the first time; he only scored in two of his previous 39 league appearances before this.