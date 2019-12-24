IS THIS MATCH OUR LAST HOPE OF A TITLE RACE?

Probably. Liverpool have returned from Qatar with the confidence boost knowing they are, as far as history is concerned, the best side in the world right now.

However, there is a chance for an upset. A week in Qatar will have disrupted the players’ fitness work, and there was plenty of travel to be done on the journey there and back. More worryingly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for an unspecified amount of time after suffering a ligament injury against Flamengo in the final.

Leicester are perhaps the best-placed opponent to trouble Liverpool. While Jurgen Klopp’s side have developed under the German, Rodgers will know some of the players still at the club. More importantly, Rodgers' side are the form team in England and have shown some devastating attacking play. Nor are they fools defensively, a huge improvement on Rodgers’ traditional weakness as a manager.

A win for Leicester would show the league that this Liverpool is in fact not invincible, and might even show a template for future potential upsets. But if Liverpool take the three points, they will be at least 11 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

'THE INTENSITY OF THE CROWD CAN HELP US'

Brendan Rodgers is aware of the scale of the task faced by his side, but hopes home advantage will stand them in good stead.

"We recognise it is another difficult game for us, however we are at home and we want to bring our true game," he said.

"We were playing against a team in Manchester City [last week, a 3-1 defeat] who are one of the super clubs now in European football. When they play to that level it is very difficult for any team. For us to have a chance we have to be at our very best and we weren’t quite at that.

"But Liverpool next is another great measure for us and great test. Congratulations to them, they will come back on a real high. But we are playing at home so the intensity of the crowd can help us as well."

Similarly, Jurgen Klopp is not underestimating the talent at Rodgers’ disposal.

"It’s highest quality with all the things: desire, hard players, aggressive challengers, super footballers," he said.

"The wings, creative, quick…then you have Jamie Vardy on top of that and Maddison in between. We have only highest-quality players. It’s not the biggest group, it’s a small group and getting smaller week by week.

"But so far we could deal with it. To come through a season you need to be lucky in these moments that you can bring on a team which is able to win a game. That’s what we try to do."

WHAT HAS PEP GOT TO SAY?

Perhaps the most interested outside observer will be Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. His side are currently 11 points behind Liverpool and will want Leicester to win in order to boost their slim hopes of retaining their Premier League title.

However, Guardiola apparently considers it a challenge beyond him.

"When a team has 16 victories from 17, it’s unrealistic to think we are going to chase them," he said.

"It’s unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season and then you never know, no? If they drop a couple of games, and we win and win … I don’t know.

"When one team lose one game in the last 53, 54, I’m not optimistic they are going to lose four or five in 10 or 11 games because they are incredibly strong. So we must relax and play like this and we’ll see in the end what happens.

"Hopefully Leicester can make a good performance against Liverpool but we’ve to think about our incredibly tough game against Wolves, with Adama [Traore] and [Raul] Jimenez."

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Leicester City v Liverpool is on Amazon Prime along with all the Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day.

WHEN IS KICK-OFF?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Boxing Day.

