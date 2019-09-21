Leicester City moved to second place in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon after coming from behind to beat Tottenham in a raucous atmosphere at the King Power Stadium.

The visitors took the lead with a superbly improvised goal from their captain Harry Kane, and thought they’d sealed a victory with a low drive by Serge Aurier in the second half that was controversially ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside decisions.

Leicester, who also had a goal disallowed by VAR in the first half, then roused themselves and Ricardo Pereira pulled the home team level. With five minutes of normal time remaining James Maddison fired in a stunning goal to secure all three points for the home side.

The defeat was Tottenham’s ninth in the last 17 Premier League games, and they haven’t won away in the league since January. Leicester will look to keep their impressive start to the season going with another home fixture against Newcastle United next Sunday.

VAR denied Tottenham a 2-0 leadGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

16’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Tielemans picks up the loose ball on the edge of the area and drills it goalwards. Gazzaniga parries and, after a scramble, Ndidi bundles the ball over the line. There were two Leicester players offside though, and it's chalked off.

29’ GOAL! Leicester 0 Tottenham 1 (Kane 29). What a finish by Harry Kane! A back heel from Son finds Kane, bursting onto the ball through the heart of the Leicester defence and into the area but losing his balance at the same time. As Kane starts heading to the floor he throws out a leg to get a shot away, and hooks it into the top corner! That's a brilliant, instinctive finish.

39’ CHANCE FOR LEICESTER! Tielemans finds Perez in space on the right of the area. He sits himself and launches a fierce drive to the near post, which Gazzaniga parries out for a corner.

64’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Son tries to take Soyuncu as he advances into the area, but the tackle is perfectly timed. The ball breaks to Kane, who spots Aurier on the other side of the penalty area and finds him with a cute pass. Aurier takes a touch and smashes a slightly deflected shot into the bottom corner past Schmeichel. Spurs think they've scored a crucial goal, but VAR reviews it and Son was bare inches offside when played through. No goal, cue huge cheers!

69’ GOAL! Leicester 1 (Pereira 69) Tottenham 1. Leicester are level! Vardy gets the ball in space on the left of the area, and cuts a low ball back across the Spurs six yard box. It deflects slightly and into the path of Pereira at the back post, who calmly slots a side-footer into the net. No VAR checks, and we're all square!

85’ GOAL! Leicester 2 (Maddison 85) Tottenham 1. What a goal by James Maddison! He's been the best player on the pitch and he might have won this for Leicester. A long ball by Chilwell is cleared by Spurs to Choudhury, who finds Maddison in space twenty five yards out and central. He opens up to shoot with his right, and thunders a low, dipping shot past Gazzaniga into the bottom corner!

Leicester celebrateGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Just as they now say that in the future everyone will have their fifteen minutes of privacy, maybe one day we will come away from a football match not talking about VAR. The fledgling technology was under scrutiny again today, as both sides had a goal chalked off. While Wilfred Ndidi’s effort for Leicester was a clear and obvious error, the call that crucially wiped out Aurier’s effort in the second half was a matter of a few inches if that. Given the reported margin for error with this new system it looked at the time and remains now a highly contentious call.

MAN OF THE MATCH

James Maddison (Leicester City): The England manager Gareth Southgate was in the crowd today, reputedly assessing the respective merits of Harry Winks and James Maddison. He could not fail to have been impressed by the latter, who capped a wonderfully inventive performance with a stunning goal to win the game for Leicester. A nasty looking ankle injury at the end of the game might put him in doubt for England’s upcoming fixtures, but there is no question that both club and country are in possession of one of the most thrilling talent in the Premier League.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 7; Ricardo 7, Evans 6, Soyuncu 7, Chilwell 6; Ndidi 6, Tielemans 7, Maddison 8; Perez 6, Barnes 6, Vardy 7. Subs: Gray 6 Choudhury 6, Praet 6.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga 7; Aurier 7, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Rose 6; Winks 6, Sissoko 5, Ndombele 5, Lamela 7; Son 6, Kane 7. Subs: Wanyama 6, Eriksen 6, Lucas Moura 6.

