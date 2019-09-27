The Barcelona captain praised the 16-year-old who has already scored against Osasuna and Valencia in La Liga this season, and who made his Champions League debuty against Borussia Dortmund.

Fati also featured as a substitute during Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday evening this week, and Messi suggested that a slow introduction to the first team will benefit him.

Speaking on Monday night in an interview with FIFA at their The Best awards, he said: "I really like him and I try to help and support him.

"He’s an amazing player and he’s got what it takes to succeed.

"But if I look at it through my eyes, I’d like them to bring him on gradually, like they did with me when I started, taking things nice and easy and without putting pressure on him.

"You have to remember that he’s only 16. I hope he keeps on enjoying it and that all the fuss around him doesn’t have a negative impact on him because he has the quality to become one of the best."

Lionel MessiGetty Images

Messi himself made his debut slightly later than Fati, making his first Barcelona apperance aged 17. He noted that senior players as well as manager Frank Rijkaard aided his development.

"Ronaldinho and Rijkaard too," he explained.

"In fact, I’d say the whole team. Everyone helped me in one way or another, especially the coach when he left me out and I used to get annoyed.

"Now that I’m older I’ve come to understand that was the best thing for me and I’ll always be grateful to him for that. I’ve told him that too. The way he handled me was really important."