The 16-year-old midfielder had an impressive debut, though he missed a good chance to cap off his first appearance with a goal.

Fellow youngster Ki-Jana Hoever - making just his second appearance for the side - and James Milner were the scorers as Liverpool progressed to meet Arsenal in the fourth round.

Elliott arrived from Fulham as one of a handful of signings Liverpool made in the summer, and Klopp said after the game: "Sixteen years old still and this kind of footballer is good, really good for us.

"Brilliant boy - he takes the situation really well, wants to learn.

"He will always be a special player for moments, but tonight his overall performance when you see him defending, when you see his movements are so smart, it's not easy to outplay him.

"That's really, really good and his left foot is not too bad.

"He was a bit unlucky, otherwise he would have scored - a good player. They are all good - we don't have bad young players, to be honest."

There were also starts for Caoimhin Kelleher, and Rhian Brewster, both making their debuts.

Klopp was pleased with their contributions and was optimistic for the future: "They are all really skilled, so that's why it's so important we can give them these matches. We will try to continue like this. We will see."