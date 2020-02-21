The influential midfielder sustained the issue in the latter stages of Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

“Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring,” revealed Jurgen Klopp at a press conference on Friday.

“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.

“But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

Henderson is a key part of the Reds team but now faces a race to be fit in time for their return leg against Atletico in March.

The 29-year-old has been hailed for his performances this season, leading for calls from many for him to be named Premier League Player of the Season.

League leaders Liverpool will hope to continue their charge towards their first ever Premier League title without their captain at home against West Ham on Monday night.