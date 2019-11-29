In a statement on the club's website, it was confirmed that the midfielder had sustained ligament damage in an incident which saw him substituted in the 18th minute.

The statement added: "Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the New Year."

The club said the Brazil international will now begin a rehabilitation programme.

The injury will be a blow for Liverpool who are currently top of the Premier League, with eight points between them and second-place Leicester City. It means he will miss at least nine matches across all competitions.

Liverpool next face Brighton in the league on Saturday.