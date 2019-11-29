Getty Images
Liverpool confirm Fabinho out until New Year
Liverpool have confirmed that the injury sustained by Fabinho during their Champions League clash against Napoli is worse than initially thought.
In a statement on the club's website, it was confirmed that the midfielder had sustained ligament damage in an incident which saw him substituted in the 18th minute.
The statement added: "Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the New Year."
The club said the Brazil international will now begin a rehabilitation programme.
The injury will be a blow for Liverpool who are currently top of the Premier League, with eight points between them and second-place Leicester City. It means he will miss at least nine matches across all competitions.
Liverpool next face Brighton in the league on Saturday.
