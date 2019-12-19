Getty Images
Liverpool confirm Minamino signing from RB Salzburg
Liverpool have announced the signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.
The 24-year-old passed a medical on Wednesday and will join the Merseyside club on a four-and-a-half year deal on January 1.
Minamino told Liverpool's official website: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.
“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.
"I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.
" But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it."
Minamino made 199 appearances for Salzburg, having joined from J. League club Cerezo Osaka in January 2015, scoring 64 goals.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react