The 24-year-old passed a medical on Wednesday and will join the Merseyside club on a four-and-a-half year deal on January 1.

Minamino told Liverpool's official website: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.

"I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

" But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it. "

Minamino made 199 appearances for Salzburg, having joined from J. League club Cerezo Osaka in January 2015, scoring 64 goals.