Liverpool moved a massive 13 points clear at the Premier League summit after romping to a resounding 4-0 victory at their nearest rivals Leicester City.

Roberto Firmino nodded in his seventh goal of the season just past the half hour as the Reds dominated from the off.

The visitors' high press caught the Foxes defence out on countless occasions with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah guilty of missing some clear-cut chances.

Leicester struggled to make any impact throughout and Liverpool eventually romped clear with a three goal-blitz in seven second-half minutes.

Substitute James Milner converted a penalty and Firmino grabbed his second before Trent Alexander-Arnold capped a sublime individual display with a well-deserved goal to add to his assists.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp's men set a new club record of 17 away league matches without a loss and leaves them well on course for a first top-flight title since 1990.

The Merseysiders are now 35 league games unbeaten and are 13 points clear with a game in hand on the Foxes.

Leicester remain second despite a first home loss in 12 matches, but could drop to third if Manchester City avoid defeat at Wolves on Friday night.

Next up, the Foxes visit West Ham on Saturday while Liverpool host Wolves on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool knocks the ball past Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.Getty Images

TALKING POINT

A one-horse title race. If Liverpool fail to win the 19th league title of their history from here, it will be the biggest implosion our top-flight has ever seen. Only Newcastle in 1995-96 failed to lift the trophy having had a lead of 10 points at Christmas, and now Klopp's men not only have an even greater advantage than that, but they are obviously made of much sterner stuff than Kevin Keegan's all-out attackers. This victory - a 30th PL triumph of 2019 - at their nearest rivals was another statement of intent and all the more impressive on the back of their Club World Cup exploits in Qatar. The Reds have won 26 of their last 27 Premier League games, including 17 of 18 this season. Indeed, neutrals were insisting Leicester needed to win here to ignite any sort of title race and it seems talk will turn to whether the Merseysiders can go the PL campaign unbeaten rather than if anyone can actually catch them. A long 30-year wait looks all-set to come to an end in L4.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). The young full back continues to earn rave reviews for his eye-catching displays on the right flank. Conjured up another flurry of assists and capped a fabulous night with a sizzling drive.

PLAYER RATINGS



LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 6, Pereira 6, Soyuncu 6, Evans 6, Chilwell 6, Ndidi 6, Praet 6, Tielemans 6, Maddison 5, Vardy 5, Barnes 5. Subs: Albrighton 6, Perez 6, Choudhury 5.



LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 10, Van Dijk 8, Gomez 8, Robertson 8, Henderson 8, Wijnaldum 8, Keita 8, Salah 7, Firmino 9, Mane 8. Subs: Origi 6, Milner 7, Lallana n/a.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

2' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Liverpool have surged out of the traps and should be a goal to the good. First Trent Alexander Arnold tests Schmeichel with a long-range drive before Mane somehow contrives to flick wide from close-range following a wonderful cross from the right by Salah.

12' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Keita sets Salah free on the counter. The forward takes it beyond Schmeichel, who races out of his area, but then fires into the side netting from a tight angle. Mane was screaming for Salah to square it to him in the middle too.

31' - GOAL! Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool. Firmino plants a header beyond Schmeichel from TAA's lovely left-wing cross.

33' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Mane robs Evans inside the Leicester box but sees his goal-bound shot brilliantly blocked by Schmeichel. The Liverpool No.10 had to score there, but credit to the Foxes stopper for making himself so big.

55' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Firmino arrives at the near post to meet Robertson's wonderful left-wing cross, but somehow guides his shot wide of target.

71' - GOAL! Leicester City 0-2 Liverpool. Milner comes off the bench and fires his spot kick down the middle, with Schmeichel diving away to his left. The penalty was awarded after Söyüncü handled in the area from TAA's corner.

74' - GOAL! Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool. Firmino guides his second of the night into the far corner from another TAA ball from the right.

78' - GOAL! Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool. Alexander Arnold gets the goal his performance deserves with a low, first-time drive into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS